Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

The closing ceremony of the 37th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championship was held in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 22.

The 37th World Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships in Baku took place in the National Gymnastics Arena September 16-22. More than 300 gymnasts from 61 countries competed for nine sets of medals.

“Fairy Tales will come to life” is the motto of the championships.

