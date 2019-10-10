Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 10

If Karabakh is Azerbaijan, then its transfer to the Armenians is impossible and this fact cannot affect the negotiation process, Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov said.

Ahmadov made the remarks in Baku at the round table discussions entitled “Karabakh is Azerbaijan! Conflict Settlement Prospects”, Trend reports on Oct. 10.

The deputy prime minister stressed that “Karabakh is Azerbaijan” has already become a slogan.

“This is a big challenge for every citizen,” Ahmadov added. “This must be perceived as an idea uniting people. But a national idea cannot be turned into an organization. This can create opportunities for the idea to pass into a completely different direction. The president’s idea must be perceived as a national idea.”

