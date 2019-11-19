BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a meeting with the group of the students graduating from “Business education for engineers” course, a joint project of BHOS and BP company.

The meeting was attended by BHOS leadership, BP representatives and students.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the next two-month training program of the project “Business Education for Engineers” has been successfully completed.

He noted that the main goal of this initiative is to develop leadership and management skills of future engineers, as well as to expand their career opportunities.

“Throughout the project, students had been trained by experienced specialists. Along with BHOS students, students from many other universities who major in engineering also took part in the program. By participating in the project, which is implemented in English language, students, along with obtaining solid theoretical and practical engineering knowledge, also gain extensive knowledge in the field of management and business. The main goal of the project is to nurture well-educated, highly intellectual engineer cadres through modular training of young engineers. Within this training program, they acquire necessary skills in general business, basic principles, leadership, project management, business competency and other areas”, the rector added.

Speaking at the event, media and communications manager at BP-AGT Tamam Bayatli noted that during 27 years of operation in Azerbaijan, BP has made investments in social projects.

“Most of these projects were educational programs. Within cooperation with Baku Higher Oil School, several projects have been successfully implemented. Business Education for Engineers is one of these projects,” Tamam Bayatli added.

Then Director of French-Azerbaijani University Vazeh Askerov and Vice-Rector of Baku Engineering University Bayram Huseynzade spoke about the importance of projects for students.

Senior methodologist at the Student Affairs Department of BHOS Laman Huseynova made a presentation at the meeting. She said that the training, which was carried out within the two-month program “Business Education for Engineers”, was conducted by experienced specialists from different companies.

“The training course consists of such modules as presentation and communication skills; project management; time management and efficiency; leadership; risk management; introduction to finance, budget and cost control; HR management fundamentals; and negotiation skills. The program was attended by 4th and 5th year students of Baku Higher Oil School and 3rd and 4th year students of other universities who major in engineering and have an excellent command of English language. Of the 300 candidates who had applied for the training, 250 students meeting the program criteria were selected. Students of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijani-French University, Baku Engineering University, ADA University, Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction, Khazar University took part in the project,” she said.

The students expressed satisfaction with participating in the projects and thanked the organizers for the created conditions.

At the end of the meeting, the training participants who had successfully completed the “Business education for engineers” program received joint Certificates of Attainment from BP and BHOS.

