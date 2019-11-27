BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has launched the next Business Education for Engineers program, which is a joint project of BHOS and BP.

The opening ceremony of the Business Education for Engineers program was attended by BHOS leadership, BP representatives and the students who had registered for the program.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov said that the main goal of the project Business Education for Engineers is to develop leadership and management skills of future engineers, as well as to expand their career opportunities.

The rector noted that the program is intended for students of all higher education institutions who are majoring in engineering. Elmar Gasimov also noted that experienced experts in the field of project management are involved in teaching the program.

Events and Brand Communications Manager at BP Zaur Jabrayil noted that BP has been operating in Azerbaijan for 27 years and that throughout this period, the company has paid great attention to social projects. He also noted that Baku Higher Oil School is one of BP’s most loyal partners and that the project Business Education for Engineers is the most important project implemented in the framework of cooperation between BHOS and BP.

“Project participants will have the opportunity to gain business knowledge and skills, participate in practical exercises, participate in discussions and share experiences with leading representatives of BP and other transnational companies, get a certificate jointly issued by Baku Higher Oil School and BP”, Zaur Jabrayil added.

Third-year student of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University Telli Guliyeva, who is one of the participants in the project Business Education for Engineers, noted that students participating in the project are more focused on acquiring knowledge and skills than obtaining a certificate. She also noted that participation in the previous project helped her establish useful contacts and identify her weaknesses.

“I easily integrated into the team, and after the project helped me identify my weak sides, I began to work hard to eliminate these weaknesses,” she concluded.

Note that 84 engineering students were selected to participate in the next phase of the project. They are students of Baku Higher Oil School, Baku State University, Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Azerbaijani-French University, Baku Engineering University, Azerbaijan Technical University, Khazar University, and the National Aviation Academy.

The Business Education for Engineers program includes such modules as Presentation & Communication Skills; Project Management; Time Management and Efficiency; Leadership; Risk management; Introduction to Finance, Budget and Cost Control; HR Management Fundamentals; Negotiation Skills.

Trainings on the program will be held at Baku Higher Oil School in November-December this year.

