Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted a Regional Student Development Summit of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE).

The summit, held with the organizational support of Baku Higher Oil School, was attended by young specialists and students from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The event, organized with the sponsorship of the companies SOCAR, BP, Equinar and Schlumberger, lasted two days.

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov opened the summit with a keynote speech. Welcoming the summit participants,

Elmar Gasimov noted that the Society of Petroleum Engineers provides great opportunities for students of oil and gas engineering faculties and young specialists working in this field. At the same time, the rector called upon students to participate actively in SPE events and projects.

Also, within the summit, President of SPE Shauna Noonan made a presentation before the students.

Firstly, she thanked the BHOS’s leadership for the organizational support they had provided for holding the summit and for the organization of the event at a high level.

President of SPE said that the main goal of the non-governmental organization “The Society of Petroleum Engineers” is to promote the development of students and young engineers, to bring together experienced oil & gas industry specialists from around the world, to assist them in conducting scientific work and presenting results, and to create conditions for holding various conferences, forums, summits and exhibitions at which students and young specialists can share their experiences.

In the course of the summit, SPE representative Yaroslava Orlova, SPE Russia and Caspian Regional Director Aizana Kussupbekova and SPE Azerbaijan Chairman Aydin Karimov made presentations on various topics.

During the first two days of the summit, trainings and competitions for students were held at Baku Higher Oil School.

