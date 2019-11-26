BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted the Graduation Day of the School of Project Management (SPM), which was setup jointly by the BHOS and the British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution (STRATEX) to provide training based on the master’s program of the U.S. George Washington University.

This time, 40 specialists from more than 20 organizations and companies graduated from the School of Project Management.

Among the SPM graduates were senior and responsible employees of organizations and companies such as SOCAR, BP, ABB, PASHA Holding, Gilan Holding, Bank Respublika, Baku International Sea Trade Port OJSC, Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, and the State Migration Service.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated the graduates of the School of Project Management with the successful completion of the program. The rector emphasized the important role of the school in training international-class experts.

“Many of the graduates of the School of Project Management, which has been operating under the Baku Higher Oil School for 4 years, made significant progress in their careers after the completion of the program,” Elmar Gasimov said.

In their speeches, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Firdovsi Aliyev and Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Ismayil Ismayilov spoke about the importance of the School of Project Management for Azerbaijan.

They emphasized the important role of the SPM in enhancing the professional skills of local specialists in the field of project management. They also noted that such projects are very important in terms of increasing the professional competence of young specialists, their integration into the corporate business environment, and the expansion of their practical skills.

Speaking at the event, the SPM graduates noted that new knowledge that they have acquired within the project has significantly increased the level of their professionalism.

At the end of the meeting, the graduates were awarded master’s certificates from the U.S. George Washington University.

It should be noted that over the past few years, companies operating in the public and private sectors have been showing increased interest in the School of Project Management and encouraged the participation of their employees in this project to increase their professional competence.

The SPM provides training in seven project management modules in accordance with the master’s program of the U.S. George Washington University. These modules include the following training programs: Managing Projects, Project Leadership, Management and Communication, Risk Management, Graphic and Cost Control, Quality for Project Managers, PM Applications, PMP Exam PreP, and Negotiation Skills for Project Managers.

