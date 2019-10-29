BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 29

Trend:

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted an admission ceremony of a new “M7” group of participants of the training program of the School of Project Management (SPM), which is a joint project of the British company TwentyEighty Strategy Execution (Stratex), a leading international project management training company, and George Washington University (USA), implemented with the organizational support of BHOS.

24 representatives of 10 leading state agencies, organizations and companies were selected this time for the next training program of the School of Project Management.

Among the participants of the training program are senior executives, managers and responsible employees of the companies BP, Socar AQŞ, Socar Polymer, Pasha Holding, Azercell and ABB, the Constitutional Court of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy, and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

During the ceremony, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov closely acquainted himself with each participant and wished them to successfully complete the training program. He emphasized the importance of the SPM training program for professional skills training. Each of the participants of the training program gave brief information about himself.

The training program, based on the master’s program of George Washington University (USA), will be held 3-4 days a month for 10-12 months.

The program consists of 7 modules:

• Optional module (Negotiation skills for project managers or preparation for PMP exam (Professional Project Manager))

At the end of each module, the training program participants will take an exam and receive a certificate of completion of the module. At the same time, after full completion of the program, they will receive a Master’s Certificate in Project Management from George Washington University (USA).

Participation in the SPM training program is very important for obtaining the internationally recognized PMP (Professional Project Manager) certificate issued by the Project Management Institute (PMI). Upon completion of the program, participants can take this exam.

Companies operating in the public and private sectors show great interest in the School of Project Management, organized annually by Baku Higher Oil School, and encourage their employees to take part in this program to improve their professionals skills. Seven national groups have so far graduated from the SPM, which has been operating since 2016.

The training program participants acquire professional knowledge in the field of management. They also acquire skills in conducting a preliminary risk assessment, as well as skills in localizing and eliminating negative risks, threats and problems.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source