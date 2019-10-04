Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 4

The Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) hosted an event dedicated to the World Teachers’ Day – October 5.

The event was attended by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov; faculty, staff and students of BHOS; media representatives and other guests.

Speaking at the event, Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov congratulated all teachers on the World Teachers’ Day and wished them success in their pedagogical and scientific activities.

The rector said that in 1966, UNESCO and the International Labor Organization adopted a recommendation document on raising the status of teachers at the international level and that in 1994, October 5 was declared by UNESCO as the World Teacher’s Day.

Elmar Gasimov emphasized that the World Teacher’s Day is a holiday for representatives of the holy profession who dedicate their lives to the bright future of their people.

“During all the years when he led Azerbaijan, the national leader Heydar Aliyev, who said: ‘For me, the profession of a teacher is the most honorable in the world,’ highly appreciated the work of the teacher, showed respect for educational workers, always tried to improve teachers’ welfare. The comprehensive measures on development of education that have been carried out in our country in recent years indicate that the honorable President Ilham Aliyev reckons this factor among the important principles of the state policy.The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, under the leadership of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, provides indispensable support to this State Action Program”.

The rector also noted that raising the salaries of educational workers, rewarding teachers, conferring honorary degrees to them are purposeful measures aimed at strengthening teachers’ social protection.

At the event, honorary diplomas and certificates of appreciation were awarded to a group of progressive teachers of Baku Higher Oil School for their effective work in the field of education.

Towards the end of the event, a gala concert was held.

