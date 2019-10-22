BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 22

The specialization Information Security of Process Automation Engineering Department of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has achieved yet another success by becoming a member of the world-famous Fortinet Network Security Academy (FNSA).

The collaboration between Baku Higher Oil School and Fortinet Academy will provide BHOS students and graduates with the opportunity to develop their cybersecurity skills and advance in their careers.

As part of this cooperation, students will participate in the free training program “Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE)”. During the training, students will gain knowledge about the Fortinet network and its specifics.

Upon completion of the training program, future information security engineers will be able to manage the information technology infrastructure in any organization/company, and they will also have more in-depth knowledge regarding contemporary cybersecurity issues and their solutions.

In addition, teachers and students of Baku Higher Oil School will also gain access to FNSA resources.

Fortinet is one of the world famous cybersecurity companies. Founded in America in 2000, the company is a global leader in IT support. Fortinet offers its customers the most innovative and effective solutions for building a secure IT infrastructure. The Fortinet network, created within the Fortinet Network Security Academy (FNSA), trains qualified personnel in the field of information security.

