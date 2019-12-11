BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 11

Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) and the international company Baker Hughes have signed a $1 million agreement on granting JewelSuite software licenses to BHOS.

The agreement was signed by BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov and Baker Hughes’ Pressure Pumping Director, OFS, Russia and Caspian Greig Russell within the framework of the Energy Forward Conference.

JewelSuite software is intended for students to simulate specific underwater problems arising in the Caspian Sea basin. Using the advanced geological and geophysical software provided by the company, students will gain the necessary practical experience.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov thanked the leadership of Baker Hughes for providing such software to the school.

The rector noted that thanks to the effective cooperation with Baker Hughes, which lasts from 2015, BHOS students undergo an internship at Baker Hughes, and after gaining solid knowledge and sufficient experience, the school’s graduates get employment at this company.

The Energy Forward Conference is the first global event in Azerbaijan which brings together new idea holders and technical experts from around the world to discuss key trends that have a significant impact on productivity, efficiency and safety in the oil and gas sector.

