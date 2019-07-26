Baku, Azerbaijan, July 27

The captain of the aircraft of flight J2-015 of Azerbaijan Airlines, flying from Baku to Dubai, turned around and requested landing at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Trend reports.

The cause of the unplanned landing of an Airbus A319 aircraft was a fired smoke detector in the luggage compartment.

At 23:28 Baku time, the aircraft made a safe landing at the Baku airport. After examining it, it turned out that a false positive had occurred.

In total, there were 113 people aboard the ship, including the crew members, there were no injuries.

Flight passengers will fly to Dubai as a backup plane.

