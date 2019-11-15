BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 15

Trend:

The Baku Declaration of the 2nd Summit of World Religious Leaders has been adopted, Trend reports Nov. 15.

The document emphasizes that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of international cooperation, formation of religion-state relations, the strengthening of inter-civilization and interreligious relations, the protection of various national and spiritual values and traditions of multiculturalism.

