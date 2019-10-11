Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

From the first half of 2019, users of Baku Card, an e-payment card to pay transport fares, can add their balance online, Mais Aghayev, the head of the Baku Transport Agency’s (BTA) press service told reporters, Trend reports.

According to Aghayev, work is underway to apply the card system in all buses in Baku.

By the end of 2019, all buses in Baku will switch to the card payment system.

According to the head of the press service, presently, there are 503 buses with the card payment system.

“The main reason for the delay in this process is related to replacing old vehicles with new ones. That is, it makes no sense to install the card system in old buses,” Aghayev said.

Aghayev also noted that the government is working to upgrade transport parks.

By the end of November 2019, 300 new buses will be delivered to Baku, 210 of which have already been imported.

According to Aghayev, these buses will start operating before the end of the year.

