Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has said there is no alternative to the negotiations on the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, adding that “concrete and real moments” are being discussed with the Armenian Foreign Minister.

In an interview with the Azerbaijani television channel CBC, Mammadyarov noted that during the negotiations various documents have appeared from the Armenian side, the last of which being “the Lavrov Plan”.

“The Lavrov Plan is the result of intense discussions in Moscow dating back some two years. But it is still based on the “Madrid principles”,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Policy Chief said.

“There is a statement from March 9, 2019 by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, which just defines the vision of mediators to move forward in the negotiations. The essence is very simple – phasing.

“The first stage envisages the withdrawal of troops, the return of the Azerbaijani population, ensuring security, establishing communications. Therefore, our proposal to the Armenian side can be described as “piece with the prospect of prosperity.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov declared in Yerevan on November 11 that without the consent of the people of Nagorno Karabakh, it will not be possible to reach any agreements.

Asked how he sees the solution to the conflict, given that Baku insists on a resolution that only respects Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity, Lavrov repeated Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s formula that the agreement should take into account the interests of all three parties.

