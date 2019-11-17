“Today we will put a political end to the Georgian Dream”, says David Bakradze, one of the leaders of ‘European Georgia’, during his speech in front of the Parliament.

He further claims that Georgian people are being repeatedly taunted by the current government and that this has to stop.

“Our mission today is to do away with the Georgian Dream and Bidzina Ivanishvili. We will do this with certainty because Georgian society is being deceived, because Georgian society is angry, because Georgian society is mocked by the leaders of the Georgian Dream and personally by Bidzina Ivanishvili. This will be over in our country,” Bakradze says.

By Elene Dzebisashvili

