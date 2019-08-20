Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia met with Li Yan, Ambassador of China to Georgia at the Government administration earlier today, reports the PM’s press office.

At the meeting, the parties covered a number of topics, including the prospective for the further enhancement of the cooperation between Georgia and China in various directions, focusing on the economic and humanitarian fields. In addition, the Head of the Georgian Government and his guest positively evaluated the increasing trend of Chinese tourist inflow to Georgia, as the number of travelers from China increased by 50% in the first half of the current year.

Bakhtadze and Yan strongly focused on the bilateral trade cooperation between the two states and accentuated crucial importance of participation of Georgia in one of major upcoming events – China International Import Expo, stating that it is to represent a wonderful opportunity for Georgian companies and entrepreneurs to introduce their products to the Chinese investors. The Belt and Road Initiative, the Silk Road Forum and the role of Georgia as the regional hub in this direction, were also covered at the meeting.

Li Yan stated the people of China respect the choice of the Georgian nation to live in the united Georgia and offered support in terms of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

