BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10

By Anastasia Savchenko – Trend:

Baker Hughes Co. and the Oil and Gas Research and Design Institute of Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company SOCAR have signed a production agreement on localization of oilfield chemicals production using existing SOCAR resources in Azerbaijan, Trend reports from the Energy Forward conference organized by Baker Hughes.

By implementing global production standards, Baker Hughes and SOCAR will allow domestic operators to access large projects within the country and throughout the Caspian region. This initiative will also bring long-term strategic benefits by facilitating knowledge transfer to expand local production capabilities.

On Dec.10, for the first time, Azerbaijan hosts the Energy Forward conference organized by Baker Hughes, which is attended by technical experts from around the world, to discuss the main trends that significantly affect productivity, efficiency and safety in the oil and gas sector.

Energy Forward is a unique technology event that brings together more than 250 leaders and key partners from major oil and gas companies in the world to share best practices and results at the international level and identify opportunities in engineering, science and information, demonstrating digital transformation and innovation for the further development of the oil and gas sector in the Caspian region.

Baker Hughes is the third largest oil and gas service company in the world. The services the company provides includes drilling, reserves assessment, field development and much more.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @AnSav_2105

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source