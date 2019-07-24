Baku, Azerbaijan, July 24

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan continues to rapidly expand the coverage area of its high quality network.

Thus, in continuation of works aimed at ensuring the best quality for the company’s customers, Bakcell has installed nearly 700 new base stations on the country’s territory since the beginning of 2019.

Note that thanks to more than 2300 4G base stations, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity. Thus, Bakcell provides highest quality and fastest 4G services in all the regions of the country. Bakcell subscribers living in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as in the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories) can enjoy the fastest mobile internet provided by Bakcell. Currently, 4G network of Bakcell covers 78% of the population and 52% of the land area of the country.

The quality and high speed of mobile internet, offered by Bakcell is recognized even on the international level. Thus, in the year 2018, Bakcell was named “the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan”. This award was presented by “Ookla”, being a world-famous company for its “Speedtest” service. Back in 2017, Bakcell network was recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking.

It is also noteworthy that since the beginning of 2019, Bakcell ensured the highest quality of mobile communication during Novruz festival, Formula 1 Grand-Prix Azerbaijan, UEFA Europe League Final in Baku, Baku 2019 European Youth Summer Olympic Festival and other significant events held in our country.

Aiming to further increase the quality of services provided to customers, Bakcell will continue implementing large-scale activities aimed modernization and further expansion of the country’s best mobile network

