Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan held yet another “Introduction to mobile telecommunications” seminar for journalists.

Journalists from around 30 leading Azerbaijani media were invited to participate in the seminar on the topic of “Latest Solutions and Novelties in the Field of Mobile Telecommunications”. The main purpose of the seminar, traditionally held for sixth year in a row, is to enlighten the local journalists in such areas as the essentials of mobile telecommunications, modern technologies, innovations and latest trends. The seminar aims to support further development of professional skills of journalists who are covering this industry.

During the event, held at Galaalti, leading Bakcell experts have delivered interactive sessions on such topics as “Fundamentals of mobile telecoms”, “Big data in Mobile telecommunications: applications and latest trends”, “Mobile network development”, “Events and network readiness”, “Customer services technologies”, “Customer relations management”, “Loyalty programs” and “the Internet of Things”. Bakcell representatives provided detailed information about the modern telecommunications industry, as well as the technology and services offered by the company.

The seminar was remembered by interesting speeches and presentations, an exchange of views and active discussions on topics such as new technologies and telecommunications. Bakcell experts have provided extensive answers to all the related questions.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 91 percent of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

With more than 8000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

