Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

Trend:

Bakcell – the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan has supported yet another project, aimed at supporting women residing in the country’s regions to acquire knowledge and skills, necessary for establishing their own businesses.

The main goal of the project entitled “Increasing leadership skills of women in Salyan and Sabirabad by means of the information technologies” is to help the women from these regions get acquainted with ICT tools, increase their knowledge and skills in this area and support them in developing leadership qualities by means of the new technologies. For this purpose, seminars and webinars were organized on “Networking”, “Employment, profession and additional income, “Personal motivation and reaching the goals” and other important topics. Webinars related to improvement of skills and other topics, along with other useful information related to personal development were placed to www.azqrm.net portal, created within the frames of the project. By means of this resource, members of both regions’ Women Resource Centers will be able to exchange information related to employment and business activities without visiting the center.

More than 95 participants from Sabiradad and 84 from Salyan were covered by this project, implemented with contribution of Bakcell by the “Support to Social Development of women in “Sabirabad” Public Union. This union was established under the Sabirabad Women Resource Center (WRC) jointly by the State Committee on Family, Women and Children’s Problems and United Nations Development Program (UNDP). Six participants of the project have already taken first steps in establishing a business in their respective regions.

Bakcell provides extensive support to development of women employment and entrepreneurship within the frames of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program.

***

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The quality and high speed of mobile internet, offered by Bakcell is recognized even on the international level. Thus, in the year 2018, Bakcell was named “the Fastest Mobile Network of Azerbaijan”. This award was presented by “Ookla”, being a world-famous company for its “Speedtest” service. Back in 2017, Bakcell network was recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source