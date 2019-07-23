Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan received yet another “Socially Devoted” certificate for effectively responding to customer inquiries and requests on “Facebook”.

Thus, “Socialbakers” being a well-known international company engaged in monitoring social network activities of large companies all over the world, has confirmed that Bakcell responded to 100% of inquiries and requests received during the 2nd quarter of 2019. It should be noted that Bakcell was awarded with a “Socially Devoted” certificate for outstanding results in the 1st quarter of the year as well. For several years in a row Bakcell manages to demonstrate a 100% response rate on Facebook.

Provision of best quality services and customer satisfaction is one of the priority areas in the overall activities of Bakcell. Social media are among the most important communication means of Bakcell, in terms of efficient delivery of information about products and services to the wide customer audience, as well as ensuring prompt responses to the customers’ questions.

About Bakcell

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products and Services to users of modern mobile communications Services. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class 4G mobile internet.

The 4G services of Bakcell are already available in Baku and Absheron peninsula, as well as central parts of more than 40 regions of Azerbaijan.

With more than 7500 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99% of the population and 93% of the land area of the country (except for the occupied territories). In 2017, Bakcell network has been recognized as the “Best in Test” in Azerbaijan by P3 Communications, being one of the most trusted independent authorities in mobile benchmarking. Bakcell has been recognized as the Fastest Mobile Network in Azerbaijan. This award, presented by world-famous “Ookla” company, recognizes Bakcell’s commitment to delivering fastest speeds to customers all across Azerbaijan.

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

