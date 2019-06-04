Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan celebrated the International Day for Protection of Children together with children with special needs and children deprived of parental care, who live under the patronage of UAFA (United Aid for Azerbaijan) and “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association.

Thus, Bakcell invited around 200 children with special needs to a party, held at “SOS Children’s Village, where they were awaited by many surprises and fun contests.

For 10 years now Bakcell implements “Bakcell Stars” – one of the largest Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs in the country. During this period, Bakcell has supported thousands of children within the frames projects aimed at supporting children with special needs and children deprived of parental care.

By means of tens of projects implemented together with “SOS Children’s Villages Azerbaijan” Association and United Aid for Azerbaijan” (UAFA), Bakcell is doing its best to ensure the provision of equal rights and opportunities to children with a need for special care, efficient organization of their time and their complete integration to the society.

