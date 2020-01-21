BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

Bakcell has officially announced the commercial launch of its new prefix 099 (+99499 from international destinations).

The sales of new numbers start today.

The new 099 prefix will give Bakcell customers the option to select from a wide range of new numbers. This will allow them to purchase mobile numbers with a special combination which has a personal meaning to them, reflecting valuable moments of their lives, be it the birthdate of their children or date of a remarkable achievement in their life.

Graving a memorable and important moment of your life into a mobile number, or simply having a cute and cool number combination is a value for our customers, a further chance to personalize towards their community. And this comes on top of the best network of Azerbaijan (as confirmed by the Ookla test again) and convenient customer services.

“The new 099 prefix enables us to offer some nice and relevant opportunity for a very special personalization,” says Rainer Rathgeber, Bakcell CEO. “This all on the best network in the country, as the Ookla test has proven. We will continue to work for our customers to have an excellent experience.”

Those, wishing to benefit from this unique opportunity and get their own, personalized mobile number in the brand new “099” prefix of Bakcell can visit one of the company’s dealer shops or select a desired number at nomre.bakcell.com website.

The numbers under the 099 prefix can be activated within one of the following monthly recurring fee tariffs of Bakcell: “CIN5”, “DaimOnline6”, “DaimOnline10”, “Klass L”, “Klass XL”, “Klass XXL”, “Klass 3XL”.

The company will continue focusing its operations on delivering superior user experience to customers, by further improving the quality of services and network.

Bakcell offers a wide range of products and services to users of modern mobile communications. The company provides its customers with the best-in-class mobile internet.

With more than 8,000 base stations, Bakcell network covers 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories).

Today, Bakcell has the largest 4G network in the country in terms of coverage area and capacity, covering almost 93 percent of the country’s population and the central parts of all the regions of Azerbaijan (excluding Nakhchivan AR and occupied territories).

For more information about Bakcell products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/en/news.

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its products and services, please call 012 498 89 89.

