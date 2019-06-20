Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and the Fastest Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan together with INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center have completed the first selection process for the joint incubation program, Trend reports with reference to the company.

Out of more than 20 submitted applications, a total of 5 teams were invited to present their ideas to the selection committee. After thorough assessment, 3 startup teams with the biggest scores were selected for participation in the joint incubation program of INNOLAND and Bakcell.

The winning startups are “Face Ads”, “ToWaves” and “Bon.az”. “Face Ads” is a platform for establishing cooperation between the requesting companies and social media agencies, “ToWaves” is a platform meant to bring together persons with shared interests and similar way of thinking, while “Bon.az” is a “cashback” system for online shopping.

Depending on the project, in the course of the next 3-6 months, the startup teams will receive extensive support from Bakcell and INNOLAND in the form of free office space, mentorship, equipment, and training, along with many other useful possibilities to work on their project and turn their startup into successful and innovative business.

The selected teams will work both in Bakcell’s AppLab Center and INNOLAND premises during incubation period.

It should be remembered that in the year 2018 Bakcell signed a cooperation agreement with the INNOLAND Incubation and Acceleration Center of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan. Within the frames of this agreement, Bakcell and INNOLAND jointly implement the incubation program for local startups. This cooperation contributes largely to development of the country’s entire startup ecosystem and bears great significance in terms of establishing a startup culture in Azerbaijan.

Since the year 2014, local startups and developers engaged in creation of various hardware and software receive support from Bakcell’s AppLab program for implementation of their ideas.

