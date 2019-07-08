Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Migration does not take place of the people’s voluntary choice, as oftentimes it is the result of discrimination, coupled with expulsion from one’s homeland on the grounds of one’s nationality, vice-speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament and head of the Azerbaijani delegation Bahar Muradova said while speaking at the final plenary meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly in Luxembourg, Trend reports.

Stressing the imperative of developing solutions to security problems in the OSCE area, Muradova stated that frozen conflicts, as well as the problem of refugees and IDPs, are among them .

“This is our home, we were born here, our childhood years were spent here. How can we forget our school, our city? Here are the graves of our relatives and loved ones. We want to return to our lands, visit those graves. There are dozens of such cities and villages in the occupied part of my country,” she said.

Baharova urged that an appeal be made regarding Armenia for the adoption of an “all for all” formula of the exchange of prisoners of war. In addition, she called for substantive negotiations aimed at a specific result, stressing that holding “negotiations for the sake of negotiations” does not contribute to the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

