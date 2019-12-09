BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 9

Trend:

The pavilion set up by AzerTelecom, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network, has been named “the most innovative stand” of “Bakutel-2019”, the 25th Azerbaijan International Telecommunications, Innovations and High Technologies Exhibition.

The company was awarded the certificate by the exhibition organizer Caspian Event Organizers (CEO).

AzerTelecom presented the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program, as well as the relating large infrastructure projects within the program implemented by the company to turn Azerbaijan into a Regional Digital Hub at “Bakutel-2019” held in Baku from the 3rd to the 6th of December.

The local and foreign visitors were provided with broad information about the “Digital Hub” program and its execution phases, the development of infrastructure projects in and beyond the borders of the country, laying fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea that is composed of Azerbaijan – Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Turkmenistan routes, leading to the creation of a digital telecommunication corridor (Digital Silk Road) between Europe and Asia through Azerbaijan.

Also the information was provided about the projects for the transformation of Baku into the Internet Exchange Point (IXP), establishment of large Data center in the country and eventually development of digital ecosystem within the program.

AzerTelecom stand and the projects presented at the exhibition raised a huge interest in the visitors.

AzerTelecom is the telecommunication operator in Azerbaijan and the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom connects Azerbaijan to the global Internet network through the diversified network. The company provides a range of advanced telecommunication services to local and foreign companies.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source