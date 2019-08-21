Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 21

Trend:

“AzerTelecom”, a backbone internet provider connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network was represented at the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition within the framework of the 1st Caspian Economic Forum which was held in Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan, on August 11-12 this year.

The aim of the company’s participation with its booth in the exhibition was to present telecommunication services to local and international participants of the Exhibition in Turkmenistan, exchanging useful ideas and experiences with existing and potential partners, as well as the expanding the Company’s international relations. During the exhibition days, the great interest was shown towards the “AzerTelecom” booth, the exhibition participants were informed regarding the company’s services and implemented projects and opportunities of cooperation were discussed.

The companies that represented the Caspian littoral states, as well as Netherland, UAE, China, Turkey, Belarus, France, Japan, Germany, Uzbekistan, Finland and others took part at the I Caspian Ecnpnomic Forum and Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition that was held in the National tourist zone “Avaza” of Turkmenbashi city.

“AzerTelecom” is a subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan. “AzerTelecom” was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector. “AzerTelecom” is currently implementing the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country’s National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country’s ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source