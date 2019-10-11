Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

A Public-Private Partnership Consortium has been established with the participation of “AzerTelecom”, a backbone internet operator connecting Azerbaijan to the global internet network. The agreement on the establishment of the public-private partnership Consortium was signed between the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication of Azerbaijan Republic (CAERC), PASHA Bank, B.EST Solutions and backbone internet operator AzerTelecom in Baku during the third international conference “Digital Trade Hub of Azerbaijan: Silk Road Digitalization”.

Fuad Allahverdiyev, Director General of “AzerTelecom”, stated in the conference that the consortium will open new opportunities for cooperation in direction of continuous development between the public and private sectors. “The consortium will contribute to the improvement of Azerbaijan’s position as the Digital Hub in the region and further enhancement of the application of digital technologies in various fields. As “AzerTelecom”, we are ready to support Consortium both in terms of providing digital infrastructure for use and in the framework of the “Azerbaijan Digital HUB” program”, Mr. Allahverdiyev noted.

The Director-General also provided information about the “Azerbaijan Digital HUB” program which to transform Azerbaijan into a Regional Digital Center. He pointed out that the primary aim of the program is to turn Azerbaijan into a digital center for the Caucasus, CIS, Middle and South Asia, the Middle East and other neighboring regions, carry out large infrastructure projects, eventually leading to the development of ICT sector and establishment of the digital ecosystem.

The quadrilateral agreement on Public-Private Partnership was signed online for the first time through Asan Imza. It should be noted that the conference organized by the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication brought together about 200 delegates from the US, Israel, Russia, the UK, Estonia, Turkey, Spain, and other countries.

“AzerTelecom” is one of the largest telecommunication operators in Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region and is the subsidiary of Bakcell, the first mobile operator and the fastest mobile internet provider in Azerbaijan. AzerTelecom was founded in 2008 and provides various services to local and foreign companies in the telecommunication sector. AzerTelecom is currently implementing the “Azerbaijan Digital Hub” program to turn the country into a Regional Digital Center, in addition to the status of the Energy and Transport Center owned by Azerbaijan. The implementation of the program lays a firm basis for the country’s National IT and National Innovation Strategy and will make an important contribution to the acceleration of digitalization, flexible transformation to the digital economy, development of start-ups and IT architecture. The program will help bring the country’s ICT system to the level of the most advanced world standards and allow the country to hold more advanced positions in the international rankings.

