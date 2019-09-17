Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 17.
The new edition includes articles: National team wins Arena Polo World Cup 2019; Azerbaijan, Poland to improve market access for entrepreneurs; SOCAR to increase gas reserves in UGSs; Local products featured at Food Expo Warsaw 2019, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
