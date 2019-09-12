Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on September 12.
The new edition includes articles: Visa Token Service launches; Ukraine to open honorary consulate; Shaki winery to export products to Spain; STP reveals production volume, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
