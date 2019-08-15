Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 15

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 15.

The new edition includes articles: Turkish Space Agency intends to cooperate with Azerbaijan; Trade with Kazakhstan keeps increasing; Finnish company brings innovations to local market; “Steppe Man” film awarded in India, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

