Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1
Trend:
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on August 1.
The new edition includes articles: Volume of non-cash card payments soars; Trade with Turkey grows significantly; ADB to provide three loans for country; Country prepares for production of new Peugeot model, etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Leave a Reply