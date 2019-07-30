Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on July 30.

The new edition includes articles: Ganja Automobile Plant to cooperate with Finnish Sampo; Strategic currency reserves reach $49 billion; Car production records remarkable growth; SOCAR acquires new gas pipelines in Georgia, etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

