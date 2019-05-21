Baku, Azerbaijan, May 21

Trend:

A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on May 21.

The new edition includes articles: Buta Airways launches direct flights to Astrakhan; Cryptocurrencies attract increased interest; National weapons demonstrated at MILEX-2019; National video art works presented in Georgia etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source