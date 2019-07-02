Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

A feed processing plant has been commissioned in the village of Gedezayhur of Gusar region of Azerbaijan within Socio-Economic Development Activities project (SEDA) jointly implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), Trend reports with reference to Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) under the Ministry of Economy.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chairman of the Agency’s Board Nadir Adilov, Department Head of the Executive Power of Gusar District Anvar Balabeyov, SEDA Project Manager Ahmed Mammadzade and the village residents noted great importance of such enterprises for the development of the agricultural sector and animal husbandry. It was stressed that the initiative contributes to enterprises contribute to satisfy feed demands and provide employment opportunities in the regions.

The plant infrastructure includes a production site, warehouse and equipment for cleaning seeds, processing feed and hay.

The feed processing plant in the village of Gedezeihur of the Gusar region is the 29th constructed under the SEDA project.

At the event, information was provided on the activities of the Agency for the Development of SMEs and the “Friend of the SMEs” initiatives. It was also noted that residents of the village of Gedezheykhur can apply the Guba-Khachmaz branch of the agency for addressing business issues.

