BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 9

Trend:

Along with offering innovative services and interesting content to its subscribers, “Azercell Telecom” LLC is constantly implementing projects aimed at improving customer satisfaction. Always considering customer convenience as a priority, this time Azercell has made a range of changes to its policy with 3rd party content providers.

Following the results of regular investigations on quality and transparency of 3rd party content providers, the leading mobile operator has cease to cooperate with a number of content suppliers, which do not meet the company’s requirements. It should be recalled that since October 2017, aiming to prevent accidental subscriptions, Azercell has provided its customers with a Landing Page where they must confirm their inquiries for 3rd party services entering their mobile number.

In addition to the above, starting from November 12th of the current year, Azercell will also provide its subscribers with the opportunity to receive information and unsubscribe from the services of content providers via IVR (Interactive Voice Response). In order to benefit from this option, it is required to dial *1111 and select “3rd party subscription services” section.

“Azercell Telecom” LLC will continue its operation at full capacity with the view to provide high quality communication services and offer the best customer experience to its subscribers.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%. Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

