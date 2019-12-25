BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 25

As a part of ongoing innovations under its digitalization strategy and with the aim of enhancing usage of e-services in the country, Azercell Telecom starts implementation of digital billing system.

As it is widely known, printing invoices has negative effect on environment and results waste of limited natural resources. In that regard electronic data sharing proves such advantages as efficiency and easier access.

It should also be taken into account that inaccurate address information provided by many subscribers or other reasons (such as relocation of a subscriber to another address, application of the new address system, etc.) create obstacles in reaching the recipient of invoices sent by the Company.

From now on subscribers can visit Customer Care Offices for free activation of electronic invoice distribution to personal email address. In addition, subscribers will be able to take advantage of other alternative opportunities to receive invoices. For instance, subscribers can check the status of the number, get information about the last three months of the invoice and perform various operations through the mobile application and the web version of “Kabinetim” (“My Cabinet”).

Subscribers can also get information on the current status of the number (including invoice bills) through the 650 service (0.0236 AZN per SMS including VAT). In addition to the mentioned, subscribers will also be able to obtain a printed copy of their invoices free of charge, visiting any Customer Service Center.

It should be noted that in connection with the new e-service Azercell Telecom will cancel distribution of printed invoices to the subscribers’ postal addresses and fax as of 25.01.2020.

Subscribers can obtain information on the changes and cancellation option of the invoice delivery to e-mail addresses through the Company’s official website (www.azercell.com) or inquiries to Customer Services (Customer Service Centers, Call Center, which operates 24 hours a day, 7 days a week).

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.8 million subscribers choose Azercell services.

Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology and pilot version of 5G, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.

Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

