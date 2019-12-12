BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

In an unprecedented public action for a greener future, 650,000 trees have been planted across Azerbaijan on 6 December 2019, Trend reports citing a material published on the website of the UN Convention to Combat Desertification.

“This environmental campaign took place at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to mark the 650th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

A map identifying the planting locations, most of them along highways, has been prepared by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. The trees for planting have been cultivated in the sapling fields of Azerbaijan Greenery and Landscape Structure and Forestry Center of the Ministry,” reads the material.

“The planted trees have the potential to reduce CO2 emissions by 2,600 cubic meters per year, a significant contribution to the climate action, combating desertification and land degradation at scale. A number of government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, public figures and representatives of civil society have joined the planting campaign”

This many trees were planted in one day for the first time in Azerbaijan’s history.

All seedlings, namely, Khan’s plane tree, Eldar pine, cypress, acacia, ash tree, elm tree, poplar, alder, willow, oleaster, wild pistachio, catalpa, olive tree, fig tree, peach tree, plum tree, apple tree, pomegranate tree, lime tree, plane tree, catalpa and others were grown in 17 hatcheries of the forestry centers and Gardening and landscape design of Azerbaijan OJSC.

This campaign will help increase the number of trees in the country and reduce the impact of climate change.

At the same time, this is a valuable contribution aimed at uniting people around the initiative, showing the public solidarity in improving the environment.

