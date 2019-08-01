Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijani tank crews participating in the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held as part of the International Army Games-2019, have examined the combat vehicles transferred for their use, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Crews and technical support teams checked the technical state of the combat vehicles, engines, control systems and communications. The teams also carried out the adjustment fire from the tank standard armament.

According to the results of the drawing procedure for the “Tank Biathlon” contest to be held with the participation of the teams from 23 countries, the Azerbaijani crews will start the first race on August 3.

The final relay race will be held on August 17.

