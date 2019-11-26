BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee will introduce a new concept of a single accounting system in the coming years, the Committee’s Chairman Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference on the committee’s activities for the period from January through October 2019, Trend reports from the event.

Mehdiyev noted that this project will be implemented in order to completely eliminate contacts between customs officers and participants of foreign economic activity.

Also, automation in the customs sphere as a whole ensures effectiveness of customs inspection, the chairman noted, reminding that the introduction of high technologies in Azerbaijan’s transit and logistics system, in particular, solved the problems related to high density of passage at checkpoints – if previously 200 trucks a day passed through the checkpoint, now this figure is 650.

In conclusion, Mehdiyev said that improving the potential of the customs system will also increase the level of international trade and strengthen Azerbaijan’s security.

