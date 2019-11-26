BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s State Customs Committee plans to increase excise taxes on the import of cars with a lifespan of more than seven years, the Committee’s Chairman Safar Mehdiyev said at a press conference on the committee’s activities for the period from January through October 2019, Trend reports from the event.

Mehdiyev noted that this decision is based on considerations of protecting the environment and people’s health.

Touching upon issues of increasing excise taxes in general, the chairman said that increasing excise taxes on tobacco and alcohol products isn’t included in the Customs Committee’s plans for next year.

