Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues for the next year are projected at $24.484 billion, which is by 5.7 percent or 1.316 billion manats more than this year, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Finance.

The share of non-oil sector revenues in the state budget will be 43 percent (10.536 billion manats), and of oil sector – 57 percent (13.947 billion manats, including transfers from the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan – 11.767 billion manats).

Revenues expected in the non-oil sector in 2020 exceed the current year figures by 11.3 percent or 1.068 billion manats.

Azerbaijan’s state budget revenues for 2020 have been calculated considering oil prices at $55 per barrel.

The forecast for state budget revenues for 2019 is 23.168 billion manats.

($1= 1.7 manats on Sept. 13)

