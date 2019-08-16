Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Along with other entrepreneurs, Azerbaijani Agency for the Development of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) supports masters of decorative and applied art, who glorify Azerbaijan’s history and culture through handicrafts, Trend reports on Aug. 16.

One of such craftsmen is woodcarver Javid Eyyubov, who appealed to the Agency for support in promoting and selling handicrafts, as well as participating in exhibitions.

The woodcarver was able to showcase the handicrafts at the National Festival of Nomadic Culture in Azerbaijan’s Gadabay district through the Agency.

“My handicrafts aroused special interest among local and foreign guests at the National Festival of Nomadic Culture,” he said. “In particular, people were very much interested in the handicrafts related to the Azerbaijani monuments and national musical instruments. The exhibition was useful in terms of popularizing the art of wood carving and promoting my work.”

The Agency has supported many local craftsmen, providing them with an opportunity to participate in a number of exhibitions and festivals organized in Baku and the Azerbaijani districts, as well as to promote and sell the handicrafts and expand the business ties.

