Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 12

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s SINAM LLC, one of the biggest software and system integrator manufacturers, will provide the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) with clearing system platforms, Trend reports on Sept. 12 referring to Azerbaijan’s public procurement website.

The company won a tender to support technical and standard software platforms of a clearing system for small payment settlements.

The Central Bank will allocate about 210,000 manats for the project.

