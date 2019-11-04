BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 4

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Azercosmos OJSC has refused to continue an open tender for attracting the services on installing the company’s stand at the BakuTel 2019 exhibition, Trend reports referring to Azercosmos.

The company has refused to continue the tender in accordance with paragraph 11.1 of the Law on Public Procurement.

The tender was announced on October 8 on the public procurement website. The tender participation fee was 50 manat ($29).

Azercosmos renders high-quality satellite services in the telecommunication sphere and topographic survey.

The company’s strategic development plans include an expansion of coverage and range of services.

Azercosmos OJSC operates geostationary satellites Azerspace 1, Azerspace 2 and low-altitude satellite AzerSky.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Nov. 4)

