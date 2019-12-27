BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has revealed a list of candidates who will participate in early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in the country, Trend reports Dec. 27.

The list of the candidates approved at the party’s board meeting held Dec. 27 is as follows:

Vasif Talibov – Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1

Isa Habibbayli – Sharur constituency #2

Eldar Ibrahimov – Nakhchivan city constituency #4

Siyavush Novruzov – Shahbuz-Babak constituency #5

Ulviyye Hamzayeva – Julfa-Babak constituency #6

Jabi Guliyev – Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7

Kubra Aliyarlı – First Binagadi constituency #8

Kamaladdin Gafarov – Second Binagadi constituency #9

Anar Aliyev – Third Binagadi constituency #10

Aydin Huseynov – Garadagh constituency #11

Sabina Xasiyeva – Garadagh -Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12

Rauf Aliyev – Khazar – Pirallahi constituency #13

Shafag Ahmadova – Khazar constituency #14

Rauf Naghiyev – First Yasamal constituency #15

Ilham Safarov – Second Yasamal constituency #16

Elnur Allahverdiyev – Third Yasamal constituency #17

Khudagulu Rzayev – Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18

Hikmet Mammadov – First Narimanov constituency #19

Nihad Allahyarli – Second Narimanov constituency #20

Malahat Ibrahimgizi – First Nasimi constituency #21

Sarraf Huseynov – Second Nasimi constituency #22

Elnur Rahimov – Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23

Elnur Mustafayev – First Nizami constituency #24

Sadagat Valiyeva – Second Nizami constituency #25

Afag Hajiyeva – First Sabunchu constituency #26

Aliabbas Salahzade – Second Sabunchu constituency #27

Khatira Jabbarova – Third Sabunchu constituency #28

Aytan Huseynova – Sabail constituency #29

Sevinj Fataliyeva – First Surakhani constituency #30

