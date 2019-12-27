BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 27
By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:
The ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) has revealed a list of candidates who will participate in early parliamentary elections scheduled for Feb. 9 next year in the country, Trend reports Dec. 27.
The list of the candidates approved at the party’s board meeting held Dec. 27 is as follows:
Vasif Talibov – Sharur-Sadarak constituency #1
Isa Habibbayli – Sharur constituency #2
Eldar Ibrahimov – Nakhchivan city constituency #4
Siyavush Novruzov – Shahbuz-Babak constituency #5
Ulviyye Hamzayeva – Julfa-Babak constituency #6
Jabi Guliyev – Ordubad-Julfa constituency #7
Kubra Aliyarlı – First Binagadi constituency #8
Kamaladdin Gafarov – Second Binagadi constituency #9
Anar Aliyev – Third Binagadi constituency #10
Aydin Huseynov – Garadagh constituency #11
Sabina Xasiyeva – Garadagh -Binagadi-Yasamal constituency #12
Rauf Aliyev – Khazar – Pirallahi constituency #13
Shafag Ahmadova – Khazar constituency #14
Rauf Naghiyev – First Yasamal constituency #15
Ilham Safarov – Second Yasamal constituency #16
Elnur Allahverdiyev – Third Yasamal constituency #17
Khudagulu Rzayev – Narimanov-Nizami constituency #18
Hikmet Mammadov – First Narimanov constituency #19
Nihad Allahyarli – Second Narimanov constituency #20
Malahat Ibrahimgizi – First Nasimi constituency #21
Sarraf Huseynov – Second Nasimi constituency #22
Elnur Rahimov – Nasimi-Sabail constituency #23
Elnur Mustafayev – First Nizami constituency #24
Sadagat Valiyeva – Second Nizami constituency #25
Afag Hajiyeva – First Sabunchu constituency #26
Aliabbas Salahzade – Second Sabunchu constituency #27
Khatira Jabbarova – Third Sabunchu constituency #28
Aytan Huseynova – Sabail constituency #29
Sevinj Fataliyeva – First Surakhani constituency #30
story will be updated
