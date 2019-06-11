Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

By Sara Israfilbayova – Trend:

In 1Q2019, Azerbaijan’s revenues from freight transportation within the Transport Corridor Europe-Caucasus-Asia (TRACECA) increased by 4.3 percent and amounted to 156.5 million manats, Azerbaijan’s National Secretary of the TRACECA program, expert in the field of transport and logistics Akif Mustafayev said.

Mustafayev made the remarks at the conference within the 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition in Baku, Trend reports.

TRACECA is an international transport cooperation program between the EU and partner countries in Eastern Europe, the South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Baku hosts a permanent secretariat of the organization. TRACECA member-states are Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Moldova, Romania, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Ukraine and Iran.

The 18th Caspian International Transport, Transit and Logistics Exhibition is being held in Baku on June 11-13. The representatives of 75 companies from ten countries are taking part in the exhibition.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @IsrafilbekovaS

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source