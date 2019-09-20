Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 20

An extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Azerbaijan’s Qala Insurance will be held Oct. 21, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA).

The issue of reorganization of the audit committee of the company is on the agenda of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders. The meeting will begin at 12:00 (GMT +4) Oct. 21, 2019.

In January-July this year, Qala Insurance entered the TOP 10 insurance companies (ninth place), having collected insurance premiums of 14.424 million manats, which makes 3.41 percent of the total amount of premiums in the Azerbaijani market.

The company’s insurance payments amounted to 1.74 million manats.

($1= 1.7 manats on Sept. 20)

