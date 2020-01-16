BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 16

By Eldar Janashvili – Trend:

The growth in the registration of labor contracts in the private sector has tripled that of the public sector in Azerbaijan, the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at a press conference on the results of the socio-economic development in Azerbaijan in 2019, Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, growth in the registration of labor contracts in the public sector was 6.6 percent in 2019.

The minister also noted that, the growth in the registration of labor contracts amounted to 18.3 percent in the private sector, which is three times more than the figure in the public sector.

A press conference of Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry on the results of the country’s socio-economic development in 2019 was held on Jan. 16.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @eldarjanashvili

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source