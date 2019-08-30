Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 30

Climate and potential of Azerbaijan allow for developing wine tourism, Chairman of Azerbaijan Wine Manufacturers and Exporters’ Association Elchin Madatov said.

He made the remarks at a round table meeting entitled “Prospects for the development of wine industry in Azerbaijan and the development of export potential” and organized as part of the Grape and Wine Festival in Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city, Trend reports.

Having noted that winemaking and viticulture are traditional areas for Azerbaijan, Madatov said that over the past decade, significant work has been done in the country to develop winemaking. About 12 wineries that meet modern standards have been built in Azerbaijan over this period, he noted. Well-known specialists of the world work at the wineries of Azerbaijan, he said.

Madatov noted that in recent years, interest in winemaking has increased in Azerbaijan. Compared to 2017, the total output of wine products increased by 50 percent, and exports by 29.4 percent in 2018, he added.

“Unfortunately, we are still far from the indicators of the Soviet period, but I believe that with the support of winemakers and the state, we will be able to achieve past results,” Madatov said.

